Wendalene Uhlenhake, 77, of Concordia, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 26th 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024, at New Life Church in Concordia, with Justin Fasnacht officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to New Life Church for Fasnacht Missions Fund

Wendy was born July 22nd, 1946, to Edgar and Irene (Hooten) Clymore in Deepwater, Missouri. The family settled in Lee’s Summit, Missouri while she was in middle school. She graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1964 and lived in Lee’s Summit with her husband David. She retired from Hyvee and became a full time grandma. After David retired they moved to Concordia in 2013 to serve more in their church.

Wendy married the love of her life on October 20th, 1976. She gained a daughter, and he gained two sons. The final piece of the family was born in 1985. Wendy led her family with her strong faith and love of the Lord. She became a Mary Kay Cosmetic Consultant in the early 1980’s and she taught her children that through hard work and perseverance your dreams could come true. She could always be found surrounded by music and was known for her soprano voice in her church. She was always ready and willing to share her love of music and performing with everyone. She set the bar high for her children, teaching them the value of independence and determination and always ask questions. Wendy loved her family with all of her heart but her grandchildren brought the joy out in her. She was a constant in their lives and filled them with laughter and love. Wendy never met a stranger and made a huge impact on all that she came in contact with even to her last day. She was a sweet, stubborn, hardworking, fiery, sassy little redhead with an infectious laugh that enjoyed Jeff Gordon’s racing career, Elvis Presley’s music, the Kansas City Chiefs and Drew Brees (not necessarily for his talent but for his good looks 😉).

Wendy was preceded in death by her soulmate, David Uhlenhake, her parents, Edgar and Irene Clymore; her sister and her husband Pat and Paul Ferris, her brother and his wife Charlie and Linda Clymore and her younger brother Donald Clymore; her mother and father in law Delores and John Uhlenhake and brother-in-law Bob Lowe.

She is survived by her children Mike (Pam) Corlew, Lynn (Tracy) Haralson, Christy (Mike) Wisniewski and Misty (Andy) Wycoff. Her siblings Dennis (Carol) Clymore, Bonnie (Joseph) Mick and Connie Clymore. She also leaves behind 13 grandsons; 9 granddaughters; 22 great-grandkids; one great-great grandkid with many more to come; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.

Losing her left a hole in our hearts but she gifted us with so many memories, she will be missed always by so many.