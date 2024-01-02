Barbara Joyce Pancoast, 73, of Lee’s Summit, was born September 29, 1950, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Hubert R. and Frances R. (Spurlock) Thorsen. She departed this life Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Barbara was a 1967 Lee’s Summit High School graduate.

On November 6, 1975, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Pancoast in Lee’s Summit. They later divorced.

Barbara was first employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several area nursing homes and later worked as a Circuit Board Technician for MMT Technology. She also operated the Kids of Today Daycare out of her home in Lee’s Summit. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill First Christian Church. She enjoyed crafting, collecting keychains, sewing, and was a gifted seamstress. She was also a HAM radio operator. She and her sister Bonnie also worked radio communications for the MS-150 several times.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; one half-brother, Guy Thorsen; and two half-sisters, Caroline Pruitt and Elaine Peterson.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Rob Ostling of Independence; her grandson, Isaac Ostling of Independence; two brothers, William Thorsen of Phillipsburg, Missouri, and Ronald (and Valerie) Thorsen of Lee’s Summit; her sister, Beverly “Bonni” Kagarice of Pleasant Hill; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Reverend James Stanfield-Myers will officiate. Cremation is to be accorded following services with inurnment in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

