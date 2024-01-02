Matthew Brendan Smith, 38, of Independence, MO, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023, at CenterPoint Medical Center, following a brief battle with cancer.

Matthew was born Nov. 5, 1985, to Robert and Ann (Bachman) Smith, of Lee’s Summit, MO, where he was raised. Matt was part of the 7th generation of the Hink-Davis family of Lee’s Summit. He attended Westview Elementary and Campbell Middle School and graduated in 2005 from Lee’s Summit North High School. He also attended Longview Community College. At LSN, Matt played football for 4 years, and lettered 4 years on the varsity roller hockey team, where he scored many hat tricks. Matt was also a Bass Section Leader in the LSN Men’s Choir with his favorite teacher, Mr. Steve Perry.

Matt was a 6th generation member of Lee’s Summit Christian Church, where he served for 6 years as a Junior Deacon.

Matt loved NASCAR races, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals, and the Kansas City Mavericks. He loved KC barbecue and enjoyed making his own rubs and smoking pork shoulders. He was so proud of his nephew Julian, who is continuing Matt’s love for brisket and the smoker. In the summer, Matt loved swimming and lounging at his Aunt Mike’s and Uncle Denny’s pool and helping all the kids swim.

Matt worked in Loss Prevention for several years at the JC Penney Distribution Center in Lenexa. He worked for the past 5 years for MoDot in North Kansas City, where one of his many duties was driving a snowplow on I-35.

Matt was preceded in death by his father, Bob Smith; his older brother Brian Smith; grandparents Murl and Dorothy (Davis) Bachman; Uncle Mark Bachman; Aunt Roberta Creiger; Cousin Shenandoah Myers, and sister-in-law Angela Smith.

Matt is survived by his mother, Ann Bachman Smith, of Lee’s Summit; sister and brother-in-law Megan and Mike Dickinson; nephews Julian, Jaydon (Carmen) and Jaxon Dickinson, and Brendan Elkins; his niece Carolyn-Ann Elkins; his aunts and uncles Eric and Paula Bachman, Jodie Bachman, Dennis and Mike Myers, and Larry Creiger; his girlfriend, to whom he planned to propose, and love of his life Rena O’Donnell and her children Lily, Tammy and Timmy; and many cousins.

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO. Visitation was at 9:00 am, with Funeral service at 10:00. Burial at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. Per Matt’s request, please come in casual Chiefs attire. He hated dressing up, and doesn’t want anyone else to suffer, either! Matt also requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to Lee’s Summit Social Services

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063