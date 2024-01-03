Heather Macrae Shockley, 52, passed away peacefully New Year’s Day, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Kelvin Alexander, sister Kristin Shockley, mother Kathleen Shockley, father Larry Shockley, and best friend of 33 years Ella Dike.

Heather and Kelvin share their home with three very affectionate, but ornery cats. Heather’s love of nature was expressed in the flowers in her garden and the art in her home. Heather worked as a restaurant manager since age 19. For the last several years she managed at Corner Café, Independence, where she made many close friends.

In her life Heather traveled all over the United States and went on several cruises. She had a great love for life and inspired all those around her to be their better selves. Heather’s loss leaves a hole in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her as vast as the ocean she loved to cruise. Flowers are welcome.

Her memorial service is 3pm, Saturday, January 6 at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.