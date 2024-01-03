Karen Eileen “Kay” (Van Dyke) Duncan was the second of three children born to James C. and Veva E. (Brammer) Van Dyke passed December 30, 2023, at the home. She was born September 29, 1951, and raised in Lake Lotawana, MO. She and her husband, Rick (Fredrick Duncan) lived a short time in Lake Lotawana, MO, before taking permanent residence in Lee’s Summit, MO. There they raised three children together: Jeff (49) BC, Canada, Sheila (47) Raymore, MO, and Angie (41) of the home.

Kay Duncan was employed for several decades at the Lee’s Summit Dairy Queen in old downtown and enjoyed her customers and co-workers (yes, even the moody teenagers). She had been an active member of Scouts, taking on various roles, including leader in both Girl and Cub Scouts over the years. One of her greatest joys was being able to be involved with Cub Scout Day Camp, starting as a walking leader with her son and gradually moving on to becoming the Director for Thunderbird District Day Camp for over 10 years. For decades, she proudly drove her convertible 1968 green GTO daily and it still sits with her husband’s convertible blue 1968 GTO beside their house.

Kay is preceded in her passing by her parents Jim and Veva Van Dyke and her husband of 35 years. She leaves behind to grieve her three children, her daughter-in-law (Vicki Parnell Duncan) and two grandchildren (Megan E. Duncan and Calum E. Duncan). Kay’s siblings, Sharon Hess (Meadville, MO) and Jim Van Dyke II (Kingsville, MO) mourn this momentous loss. Also feeling her absence are several brothers and sisters-in-laws, 8 nephews and 3 nieces, many extended family members, and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:00 am. Funeral services will directly follow at 11:00 am. Casual attire preferred.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063