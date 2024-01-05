Shirley Jean (Brazelton) Beech, 87, originally of Flintville, Tennessee, passes away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2023. Shirley was born on June 01, 1936, in Flintville, Tennessee to McKinley C. and Bernice Brazelton. She grew up in Flintville on the family farm. After graduation, she attended Berry College where she received her degree in Elementary Education before continuing to obtain her Master’s Degree in Education. She taught as a classroom teacher in multiple school systems and other administrative roles during her 31 years of being a beloved and highly respected educator.

Shirley married her husband, Albert Louis Beech Sr., of Lincoln County, Tennessee in 1956. After both graduated from Berry College, they first lived in Chattanooga, TN where their sons Albert L. Jr. and Alan Wayne were born before eventually returning to live on the family farm in Lincoln County, TN.

She was an Active member of the International Reading Association since 1966, President of International Reading Association of Southern Middle Tennessee (Mary Tom Berry Council) – 1978-1979, Career Ladder III certified- 1986, Selected textbooks for all of the state of Tennesse and received more accolades and certificates of excellence and letters of appreciation than you can count.



To know Shirley was to love her. Her welcoming smile and southern charm were a hit with everyone that met her.

She is survived by her son, Albert L. Jr, and his wife, Rayna of Gulfport, MS; son, Alan Wayne of Lee’s Summit, MO; granddaughters, Melissa Anne; Allison Jean; Mary Frances.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Albert L. Beech Sr.; Brothers Floyd and Ernest, Sisters Hilda Ophelia (Bodi) and Margaret (Ray).

A visitation / celebration of life for family and friend will be held at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester, TN from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.

Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Flintville, TN. immediately follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to theMary Tom Berry Scholarship Fund at Middle Tennessee State University.