Due to dangerous road conditions, LSR7 students will not report to buildings tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 10. Y-Club Lee’s Summit will open at designated sites at 7 a.m. for enrolled families.
All students will have class tomorrow via virtual instruction and will learn from home using their Chromebooks and Schoology.
Today:
- Every teacher will use the Schoology platform to share lessons, assignments and resources with students.
- Teachers will post assignments and learning opportunities no later than 9 a.m.
- Students are expected to access and complete assignments, meet deadlines, engage in the work and communicate with their teachers, peers or parents if they are needing assistance.
- While some critical staff will continue reporting to school sites, please assume that most employees will be working remotely and are best reached via email.
As a reminder, the state allows the district to learn virtually on inclement weather days up to five times. This is the second “AMI Day” the district has used for the 2023-24 school year, and the last day of school remains May 23, 2024.
By Talia Evans Assistant Director of Public Relations
Lee’s Summit R-7 School District
