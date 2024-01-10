It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carter Marvin Estes, a beloved member of our community. Carter, aged 81, departed from this world on January 5, 2024, in Raytown, Missouri surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 28, 1942, in Robbinsville, North Carolina, to the late Lenora Cable Estes and James Morrison Estes.

Throughout his life, Carter exemplified unwavering dedication and a commitment to service. He embarked on a remarkable career with the National Weather Service, where he labored diligently for countless years, leaving an indelible impact with his expertise and unwavering professionalism. In his spare time, he could be found hunting or dedicating his time to the service of others. Carter was passionate about the organizations he served like the Optimist Club and the Masonic Lodge. He was a coach and mentor to all he encountered through soccer, DeMolay as Area Governor, Job’s Daughters and the Optimist club.

Carter’s memory will forever be cherished by his devoted wife of 57 years, Linda Estes. Together, they traversed the trials and triumphs of life, forming a profound bond of love and companionship that stood the test of time. From their union, Carter was blessed with two children, Sandy Deadmon (Trent) and Dee Estes (Lisa), who brought immense joy and pride to his heart.

As a cherished grandfather, Carter reveled in the presence of his beloved grandchildren: Brent Deadmon, Brian Deadmon (Jasmine), Lauren James (Brandon), Eddie Garvin (Kayla), Ashley Estes, Jessica Estes, Emily Estes, and Danni Estes. Additionally, he was blessed with the joy of 14 great-grandchildren: Brennon, Jayel, Booker, and Judge Deadmon; Jaiden, Dawson, Landon, Dalton, and Andrew James; and Nathan, Collin, Patrick, KG, and Carma Garvin who added immeasurable happiness to his life. Carter’s legacy of love and wisdom will continue to resonate through the generations.

Carter leaves behind cherished memories in the hearts of his surviving brothers, Wendell Estes (Joyce) and Otis Estes. He is also fondly remembered by his brother-in-law, Randy Yates (Becky), and nephews: Bobby Adams and Randy Adams, who shared many cherished moments and experiences with him.

In addition to his immediate family, Carter’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His parents, Lenora and James Estes, as well as his brother Blaine Estes and sister Gladys Estes, preceded him in death. He also mourned the loss of his mother-in-law, Sandy Yates, father-in-law, Darold Yates, brother-in-law Wayne Yates, sister-in-law Georgia Estes and nephew Larry Adams.

Carter’s pursuit of knowledge and personal growth led him to excel academically. He received his education at Robbinsville Elementary and High Schools, where he laid the foundation for a lifetime of learning. Later, he pursued higher education at Columbus College, IBM school and UMKC, further enriching his mind and expanding his horizons.

A dignified ceremony to honor and celebrate Carter’s remarkable life will take place on Tuesday, January 16th, at 10am. Family and friends are invited to gather at Heartland Funeral Home, located at 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133. Following the service, a repast will be held at the Sugar Creek Optimist Club, where cherished memories and stories of Carter’s life can be shared.

The family requests you help celebrate Carter’s love for the Chiefs by wearing either the Chief’s colors or Chief’s attire for the visitation and funeral.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in memory of Carter Marvin Estes to Missouri Palliative and Hospice Care, located at 3675 S Noland Rd #225, Independence, MO 64055. Your generous contribution will support an organization close to Carter’s heart and provide comfort to those in need.

As we bid farewell to Carter Marvin Estes, let us remember him as a devoted husband, a loving father, a doting grandfather, and an esteemed colleague. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory forever inspire us to embrace the qualities of kindness, compassion, and dedicated service that he embodied throughout his remarkable life.