Age: 84

Date Of Birth: November 27, 1939

Passed Away: January 7, 2024, at St. Lukes East Hospital

Service Location: Grace United Methodist Church 2400 E. US Hwy 50

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Service Time: January 15, 2024

Visitation: 10 AM

Funeral: 11 AM

Memorial: Grace United Methodist Church

Memorial Contributions: Grace United Methodist Church

Dee was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors are John Robinson, spouse; Robert (Christine) Robinson, son; David (Tamara) Robinson, son; Ed (Jennifer) Barnhart, brother; Nancy (Dave) Lobsinger, daughter-in-law; Katie Robinson, granddaughter; Jason (Amy) Robinson, grandson; Caroline Robinson, granddaughter; Hannah Robinson, granddaughter; Lillian Robinson, granddaughter; Colleen (Noel) Lagneaux, granddaughter; Kate (Mike) Atkinson, granddaughter; Michael Lobsinger, grandson; Carrson Lagneaux, great-grandson; Quinton Lagneaux, great-grandson; Cooper Atkinson, great-grandson; William (Kaylie) Barnhart, nephew; Julie (Matt Williams) Barnhart, niece; Sara (Jerry) Dunstan, niece; Dennis (Cathy) Vanhooser, nephew; John (Amy) Gambill, nephew.

Dee Ann Barnhart was born in Wichita, KS, on November 27, 1939. Her parents were Bob and Laurann Barnhart. Bob enlisted in the National Guard immediately after Pearl Harbor. Dee and Laurann followed Bob to Rhode Island for military training. They then moved to Texas to be near Bob’s family. After the war, her father moved the family to Concordia, KS, to start working with his brother, Ed Barge.

Dee attended Washington Grade School. Her brother, Ed, was born when she was in the sixth grade. Dee attended Concordia Junior High and High School. Dee was active in Kayettes and Pep Club. She was also a homecoming Queen candidate. While in high school, she worked as a concession manager at the Brown Grand Theatre.

After graduating high school, Dee moved to Kansas City, MO, to attend flight attendant training. While in flight attendant training, she met John Robinson, the love of her life and future husband. She decided to suspend her career and make a life with John. They were engaged soon after to be married in 1958.

Dee and John were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Concordia, KS, on May 2, 1959. Dee worked at General Electric Supply as a phone operator until she was blessed with her first son, Bob Robinson, on January 14, 1961. Her second son, David Robinson, was born on January 9, 1965.

The family lived in Kansas City, Grandview, Lee’s Summit, Pleasant Hill, and John Knox Village.

Dee spent many wonderful years as a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She eventually started working from home for Daisy Seal-A-Meal as a bag counter. Since this was one she could do from home, she enlisted the assistance of her entire family. Her son Bob called it child labor. She officially entered back into the workforce and was employed by Spofford Home. She was first hired in the development office but soon received a promotion to accounting manager. She worked for Spofford Home for 20 years.

Her Christian Faith was a very important part of her life. Dee and John’s first church was John Knox Presbyterian Church in South Kansas City. Later, their dear friends, Tom and Betty Guenther, introduced them to the Methodist faith. They invited them to the Terrace Lake United Methodist Church in 1961 and were members for many years. After they moved to Lee’s Summit, MO, they joined the Grace United Methodist Church and were one of the charter members. Dee personally endowed the Church’s Bell Choir in honor of her parents, Bob and Laurann Barnhart.

Dee’s great joy was volunteering. Over the years, she volunteered as a teacher’s aide at her son’s school, Lee’s Summit Library, and Powell Gardens. Faith was very important to her, so she was a Sunday School teacher at Grace United Methodist Church for two-year-olds. She also loved her volunteer work at the John Knox Thrift Store.

. Dee and John met a group of lifelong friends they are close to today. They enjoyed trips to the river, monthly domino parties, holiday celebrations, and trips to the ocean. They experienced laughter, love, and sometimes sadness as a group.

In 2015, Dee and John moved to John Knox Village. They grew to enjoy the new friendships they established there. Wednesday evening dinners were with her John Knox Village friends.

Dee’s greatest joy was her family! She spent sixty-four years wonderful years with her husband, John. She was always proud and loved her two sons, Bob and David. Her brother Ed and John’s families were also important to her life. She adored her beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Heaven has gained a beautiful angel!

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063