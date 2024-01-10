Sara Carolyn (Crow) Ring, began her life’s journey on September 27, 1933, born in Kirksville, Missouri to the wonderful and loving parents, Manning Clifton and Helen Lucille (Sanders) Crow, both deceased. Sara greeted her heavenly father on January 5, 2024.

The family lived on a farm five miles from town, and Sara was a full pledged “Country-Farm-Girl” her entire life, of which she was always proud!!! That’s where her love of animals and the great outdoors began. She loved the earth and all its beauty. Being an only child, her animals were her friends. Up until the death of Sara’s father in 1947, she pitched in with everything from milking the cows to driving teams of work horses in the fields during harvest season. Sara was proud to be an American, doing her part in World War II, by picking milk seed pods and selling huge gunny sacks full for 25 Cents each. These were used in making parachutes for the military. Her faithful pony, Sugar, assisted in this task, as she was hooked to a cart, which carried the bags filed with pods. Her love of horses and dogs never waived during her entire life, having ridden, and shown horses beginning at the age of 11 months. She owned her own “small spread” known as Zephyr Acres, for over 50 years in Greenwood. During the early years of her marriage to Norman, both held responsible and demanding jobs, but found time to join the Northwest Arkansas Cavalcade for October trail rides along with riding with the Raytown Trail Riders in the American Royal Parade annually for many years.

During the late 1940’s Sara was a member in a saddle club in Kirksville, Missouri and Participated with a group that preformed from four (4) to (8) sets of square dancing on horses. (FYI: square dancing, a “set” consists of 4 partners or 8 participants, so 4 sets are 32 participants. If 8 sets were involved, this would be 64 participants, all on horseback.) This group was invited to perform at festivals and horse shows in northern Missouri and southern Iowa.

Along with her husband Norman, they did their own raising and training of colts, showing them throughout the Midwest, as well as assisting many youngsters to get started riding and showing their own horses. In a sense, they self-adopted many youngsters which they were devoted to teaching and guiding, education and direction of learning to ride, show in a correct and responsible manner, as they monitored many youths into.

There will be a visitation from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Langsford Funeral Home Friday, January 19, 2024. She will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063