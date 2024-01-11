Irintha Carol Smith, 80 years old passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the home of her daughter Stacey Smith.

Irintha Carol Smith born on December 25, 1943, in Topeka, KS, to the late Jo Willa and Nathaniel Hutton Sr. Carol was the youngest of five siblings, two preceded her in death. Carol was member of Lane Chapel CME Church in Topeka, KS. She attended Topeka Public School including the Historical Monroe School and graduated from Topeka High School in 1961.

Carol retired from Santa Fe Railroad. Carol loved camping, playing the lottery, and being the life of the party. She enjoyed cooking and cooking for everyone. One of her proudest life events was attending Monroe School, one of the four segregated schools in Topeka. This was the location of Brown vs. Board of Education. Her 1949 Kindergarten picture can be found in history books. For reference is she is seating on the bottom row second one from the right.

She is survived by her children, Stacey Smith (Greenwood, MO), Shawn Woods (Topeka, KS), and Reginal Woods (Topeka, KS), grandchildren Rafeal and Alex Woods, sister Joann Hutton (Topeka, KS), brother Nathaniel “Buz” Hutton Jr (Los Angeles, CA) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In death she is preceded but her parents, sisters Willa Mae Johnson, Betty Franklin and the Love of Her Life Vernon Wright.

A Celebration of Her Life will take place in the Spring.