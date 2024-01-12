Lora M. Price, 94, passed away January 10, 2024. Visitation will be from 9:30-10am on Monday, January 15 at Longview Funeral Home, followed by services at 10am. Burial will take place at 2pm at Dice Cemetery in Fairview, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to Dice Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=5ffc546e-5d61-4dbc-887e-afafcf604edc

Lora was born on September 18, 1929, in Stark City, MO, to Emery and Velma (Smith) Evert. She grew up and attended school in the Stark City/Fairview area. She married Hugh “Gene” Price, eventually making their home in Kansas City where Lora worked at Marion Laboratories. They retired to Table Rock Lake where they loved having their family come down for visits. Lora was a fantastic cook and was especially known for her fried chicken. She loved embroidering tea towels for her grandkids and was an avid reader.

After Gene’s passing, Lora moved back to the KC area, making her home in Lee’s Summit. In addition to Gene, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Evert and a sister, Bernadine Evert. She is survived by her four children: Ronald Price (wife Verna), Renda Restrepo, Susan Sevier (husband Glenn) and Jan Leas; grandchildren: Heidi Lanksbury, Daniel A. Restrepo, Chris McLaughlin, Scott Sevier, Luke Rowe, Adam Rowe, Caleb Geivett, Amanda Payne, Rebecca Hansen and Sarah Lindgren; 22 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Betsy Evert and Shirley King.

She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Arrangements by: Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64149 816-761-6272