January 13, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Lee’s Summit Tigers boys varsity wrestling participated in the Eden Prairie Duals which took place in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The Tigers lost to Anoka 42-20, host Eden Prairie 39-27 and won 40-30 over Blaine. The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Summit Christian Eagles boys basketball team signed up to play in the Kearney basketball tourney this week. First round games on Monday, Jan. 8 were postponed due to the weather. The Eagles, at 8-3, first round game against Northeast was postponed to be played on Wednesday Jan. 10. The game was then canceled with no make-up date announced. The additional rounds of the tourney were moved back to Friday and Saturday Jan. 12-13.

The 49th Annual Summit Grill Shootout takes place at the LSHS Fieldhouse the week of Jan. 15-19. The bracket for the eight-team, three-night event was revealed. Opening round matchups on Monday, Jan. 15th includes Lee’s Summit North playing Ruskin. Another matchup finds host Lee’s Summit vs Raytown South and St. Michael’s opens up against Raytown. Semifinal games are set for Wednesday, Jan 17 and final round games on Friday, Jan. 19. Each tournament game day games are at 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Due to wintry weather conditions on Monday, Jan. 8 the Summit Christian Eagles girls basketball team moved up their home game against Lutheran KC. The Eagles, at 6-5, defeated the Knights 33-20 to improve to 7-5 on the season.

The St. Michael’s Guardians boys and girls basketball teams were all set to compete in the Pleasant Hill tourney this week but first round games on Monday, Jan. 8 were postponed due to winter weather. The Guardians boys game with Marshall was eventually played late on Wednesday night. Staying up was worth it as the Guardians won the first round game to improve to 8-2 on the season. Guardians played KC Central in a semifinal game. St. Michael’s girls made quick work of Odessa winning 56-23 on Wednesday afternoon. The Guardians improved to 4-5 on the season.

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos wrestling team held their Senior Night activities on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Broncos said goodbye to nine seniors on the boys team and five on the girls team this year. The Broncos were in the LSN Fieldhouse for a home dual against Park Hill.

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos basketball team had three games scheduled within a five day period this past week. The Broncos first game was set for Tuesday, Jan. 9 against Liberty but that game was postponed due to inclement weather. Park Hill was scheduled for Thursday night with the Broncos entertaining non-conference foe Rockhurst on Friday night. The Broncos began the week at 7-5 on the season.

The state-ranked Lee’s Summit West Titans boys basketball team entered the week at 10-2. The Titans at Ray-Pec game originally set for Tuesday, Jan. 9 was postponed to Wednesday night. The Titans defeated the Panthers by a 57-44 final. The Titans are ranked ninth in Missouri Class 6 Boys Top Ten.

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos boys wrestling team traveled to Bonner Springs, KS on Saturday, Jan. 6 to participate in the Burns Mat Classic. Before leaving for a return trip to MO the Broncos finished fourth out of 12 teams. Luke Steinbrugge and Charlie Dykes were champions. Seth Hooper finished in second place. Two other wrestlers finished in third place.