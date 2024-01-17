Cindy Ann Barber, beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born on May 30, 1963, and grew up at Lake Lotawana, Missouri.



Cindy dedicated almost thirty years of her life to working at Discover Vision Center, where her dedication and hard work made her an invaluable member of the team. Her colleagues remember her for her exceptional skills, unwavering commitment to providing the best care for the patients, as well as her orneriness and humor.



A devoted mother to her son Josh, Cindy cherished their time together. One of their favorite activities was watching football games together, bonding over their shared love for the sport. Cindy also had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed nature hikes in her free time.



One of Cindy’s many talents was baking, and she was renowned for making the best biscuits and gravy. Her culinary skills were admired by all who tasted her delicious creations.



Above all else, Cindy’s proudest accomplishment in life was her family. She poured all her love and devotion into being the best mom ever to Josh. Her selflessness and unwavering support were constant sources of inspiration for everyone who knew her.



Cindy is survived by her mother Clara Lea of Lake Lotawana; son Josh; sister Shanon; brother-in-law Patrick; niece Courtney; nephew Kellan; as well as her loving granddog Ruger the German Shepherd. She was preceded in death by her father Harold Smith.



In this time of mourning, let us remember Cindy for the warmth and love she brought into our lives. She will always be remembered as a cherished daughter, a dedicated mother, and a cherished friend. Her kindness, humor, and hard work will have a lasting impact on all those who had the privilege of knowing her.



As we say goodbye to Cindy, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she lived. May her memory serve as an everlasting reminder of the importance of love, laughter, and embracing each moment with open arms. Rest peacefully, dear Cindy, knowing that your light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts forever.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd

Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272