Paul Martin Tudtud Flores joined his Creator on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Born in Bukidnon, Philippines and raised in Marlboro, New Jersey, he enjoyed playing basketball and pulling pranks with his neighborhood friends and did karate and soccer.

He bravely battled with desmoplastic round small cell tumors, or DSRCT, since January 2022 at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

He is endlessly grateful for the care and support provided to him by his team and support system. He enjoyed gaming, traveling with family, working out, listening to music, watching movies, eating, and spending time with family and friends. Paul lived a life with love and full of love by his family and friends, and he was known amongst his loved ones by his tenacious spirit, his philosophical wisdom, and his authenticity. His strong love for his family and friends prevailed despite any circumstances.

He is loved by his mother, Svetlana Flores; father, Marlon Flores; three sisters, Martina Flores, Cassandra Flores, and Iris Flores; and his beloved dog, Milagro.

All are welcome to celebrate the life of Paul Flores at Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133) this Friday and Saturday. Visitation and prayer will take place on Friday, January 19, from 5-7 pm. A prayer service will be held on Saturday, January 20 at 10 am, followed by fellowship and refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, the Flores family requests that donations be made towards the cancer unit at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in honor of Paul Flores.