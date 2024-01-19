John Scott Williamson, 82, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on January 17, 2024, at St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit, MO.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date, providing an opportunity for all who knew and loved him to come together and fondly remember the incredible person he was.

John was born on June 28, 1941, in Kansas City, MO, to John S. and Helen (Harris) Williamson. John lived a life filled with love, passion, and dedication. Being a life-long resident of Jackson County, John graduated from Paseo High School. He began his career working for Milgram’s as a manager for many years. Later, John served as a civil servant for the General Services Administration (GSA). His contributions to the government sector were truly commendable, and he retired from GSA in 2006 after years of dedicated service.

On January 29, 1994, John married to Charlotte (Pickard) Green, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they created a beautiful family and shared countless precious memories. Outside of work and his family, John had a deep affection for the game of golf. Whether he was stepping onto the green or enjoying the company of friends at Shamrock Golf Club, his love for the sport was unwavering. He also found immense joy in supporting his beloved Chiefs and Royals teams, cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his sons: John Williamson III and Jerrod Williamson; his step-children: John Green and Jackie Green; his sister, Sharon (Jody) Brown; and his grandson, Jack Williamson.

