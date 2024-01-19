John W. “Woody” Campbell, 63, of Pleasant Hill, was born April 4, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Donald H. and Phyllis R. (Evans) Campbell. He departed this life, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at his home.

Woody was a 1978 Cheney, Kansas, High School graduate.

On May 21, 1994, he was united in marriage to Mary C. Troupe in Pleasant Hill.

Woody’s family owns and operates the Truck, Trailer, and Hitch Center in Kansas City and Independence and he spent his entire life working for the company. He was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Kansas City. He enjoyed hot rod custom cars and was a member of several area car clubs including the Road Warriors in Garden City and the Iron Misfits in Lone Jack. He also enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and was an avid football fan. He was a jokester and simple man.

Woody was preceded in death by one brother, Donald H. “Bear” Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Pleasant Hill; three children, Robert Adams of Conroe, Texas, Brianna (and Kaylon) Bonine of Pleasant Hill, and John Angus Campbell of Buckner; four grandchildren, Scotlyn Adams, Payton Bonine, Reagan Bonine, and Gentry Bonine; his parents, Don and Phyllis of Lee’s Summit; one brother, Ron Campbell of Pleasant Hill; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Pastor’s Denny Smith, Leon Dixon, and Dale Campbell will officiate. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Independence Animal Services and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550