Ruth lone Fristo, of Lee’s Summit, and formerly of North Platte and

Dickens, NE, passed away January 17, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, at the age

of 94.



Ruth, the daughter of Horace and Marvel Lowe, was born at Alma, NE, on

March 24, 1929. She grew up in Huntley, NE. After graduating from high

school, Ruth earned her teaching certificate from the University of

Nebraska and went on to teach in the elementary grades and later with

special education.



On June 11, 1951, Ruth married Derald Evan Fristo in her hometown of

Huntley. Since Evan was farming and ranching, the couple made their home

on the ranch in Dickens in Lincoln County, NE. They had four sons and

were together for 69 years when Evan passed away.



When Ruth became a mother she stayed home with the boys then, when they

were older, she went back to teaching. After Evan retired from the farm

in ’93 they moved to North Platte and managed motels. They moved to

Lee’s Summit, MO, in 2000 to be closer to family.



Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed live

music, gardening, flowers, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Royals,

Kansas City Chiefs…and of course, chocolate! Ruth will be remembered

for her love of children and family. She always had time for friends in

need or just a listening ear.

She is survived by her sons, Todd (Patty) Fristo, of Lee’s Summit, MO,

and Jami (Cynthia) Fristo of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Madelynn, Kris,

Evan and Grant; and other family.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Marvel; her

husband, Evan, and sons, Kim and Kris.



Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, at Odean

Colonial Chapel in North Platte, NE, with Pastor Tony Dawson

officiating. Burial will follow in the Dickens Cemetery. Visitation is

prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is

in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at

odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kim

and Kris Fristo Scholarship. For those unable to attend, services will

be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com.



