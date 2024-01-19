Ruth lone Fristo, of Lee’s Summit, and formerly of North Platte and
Dickens, NE, passed away January 17, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, at the age
of 94.
Ruth, the daughter of Horace and Marvel Lowe, was born at Alma, NE, on
March 24, 1929. She grew up in Huntley, NE. After graduating from high
school, Ruth earned her teaching certificate from the University of
Nebraska and went on to teach in the elementary grades and later with
special education.
On June 11, 1951, Ruth married Derald Evan Fristo in her hometown of
Huntley. Since Evan was farming and ranching, the couple made their home
on the ranch in Dickens in Lincoln County, NE. They had four sons and
were together for 69 years when Evan passed away.
When Ruth became a mother she stayed home with the boys then, when they
were older, she went back to teaching. After Evan retired from the farm
in ’93 they moved to North Platte and managed motels. They moved to
Lee’s Summit, MO, in 2000 to be closer to family.
Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed live
music, gardening, flowers, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Royals,
Kansas City Chiefs…and of course, chocolate! Ruth will be remembered
for her love of children and family. She always had time for friends in
need or just a listening ear.
She is survived by her sons, Todd (Patty) Fristo, of Lee’s Summit, MO,
and Jami (Cynthia) Fristo of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Madelynn, Kris,
Evan and Grant; and other family.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Marvel; her
husband, Evan, and sons, Kim and Kris.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, at Odean
Colonial Chapel in North Platte, NE, with Pastor Tony Dawson
officiating. Burial will follow in the Dickens Cemetery. Visitation is
prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is
in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at
odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kim
and Kris Fristo Scholarship. For those unable to attend, services will
be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com.
—
Odean Colonial Chapel – 302 South Sycamore – North Platte NE 69101 –
308-532-1450
