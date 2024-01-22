Kansas City, Mo – Megan Marshall, Vice Chair of the Jackson County Legislature, has made a decisive commitment to vote in favor of sustaining the County Executive’s veto of Ordinance 5822.

In a statement released today, Marshall outlined her position on the contentious issue that has drawn widespread attention from various sectors within the county.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t speak to the level of engagement this issue has garnered from nearly every sector of our county,” stated Marshall. She highlighted the extensive feedback she has received, including hundreds of emails, numerous phone calls, and a recent public opinion poll that gauged the community’s stance on re-electing officials not supporting the placement of the issue on the ballot.

“As elected officials, we all want to be admired and accepted. But I don’t take public opinion polls to make my decisions; I decide based on facts and information,” Marshall affirmed.

While acknowledging the passion for sports teams like the Royals and the Chiefs, Marshall urged a shift in focus towards addressing critical community concerns such as socioeconomic and academic inequities, rising crime, gun violence, and homelessness.

“Our sports teams have agreed to a Letter of Intent. Which is nothing more than a promise. It is not legally binding. Which means nearly everything in that letter can be abandoned at any time without legal recourse,” she emphasized.

Expressing concern over billionaires making promises without legal obligations while seeking billions in tax dollars from residents, Marshall underscored the need for legally binding agreements.

“It is concerning to me when billionaires make promises that they’re not willing to be legally bound by while asking poor people for billions in tax dollars that residents will be forced to pay for the next 40 years.”

“To be clear, I support major sports teams, particularly those in mid-sized markets like Kansas City. But more than entertainment, home runs, and touchdown celebrations, I support regular people,” Marshall declared. “People who sweep the floors, sell the beer, and clean the toilets – all in between quick peeks at games they’ll never be able to take their little boy or girl to.”

She outlined her expectations for legal guarantees of livable wages, affordable housing, minority participation in construction projects, and union labor.

“The people of Jackson County deserve more than a pound and a bro hug; they deserve legal assurances and legal commitments from those who want to spend billions of dollars of their hard-earned money for the next 40 years.”