Mark William “Bill” Jacobs, 82, a long-time resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away at home on January 17, 2024, following a short battle with esophageal cancer.

Bill was a 1959 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School and went on to graduate from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (University of Missouri-Rolla) in 1964 with a Mechanical Engineering degree followed by a master’s degree in science of mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

After graduation, Bill worked for Armco Steel Corporation in Kansas City and was later transferred to the Armco Steel division in Marion, Ohio as a plant engineer. In 1984, Bill brought his family back to his hometown of Lee’s Summit, MO to care for his mother Frances Morrone. He then worked for Honeywell (Bendix / Allied Signal) in Kansas City, MO until retirement. Bill thoroughly enjoyed his “retirement” job in the service department of Bob Sight Ford in Lee’s Summit.

Bill was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Lee’s Summit) and Lee’s Summit Masonic Lodge 263. Survivors include his wife of 59 years Charlotte, daughter Ginny, son Mark (Michelle) and four grandchildren Brendan, Gellar, Gunner, and Guy.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lee’s Summit on Saturday, February 3 at 1:00pm with a reception to follow. Cremation provided by Langsford Funeral Home and private burial will be at Greenwood Historical Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 372, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063