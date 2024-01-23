Robert “Bobby” Dean Thorpe, a beloved man and master carpenter, passed away January 14, 2024, at the age of 69.

He will be remembered for his exceptional woodworking skills and his unwavering dedication to Lee’s Summit Social Services. Born on April 4, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri, Bobby grew up with a passion for craftsmanship that would guide him throughout his life. Over the span of more than four decades, he honed his skills as a master carpenter and left an indelible mark on countless homes in the community.

While Bobby’s career exemplified his commitment to excellence in carpentry, it was through his role with Lee’s Summit Social Services that he truly touched lives. For over 14 years, he dedicated himself to helping others and making a difference in the lives of those who needed it most. His heart of gold and genuine compassion made him an invaluable asset to the community. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bobby was a man of many interests and hobbies. He had a deep love for the outdoors. Hunting and fishing trips provided solace and allowed him to connect with nature. In addition to his hobbies, Bobby had a passion for grilling. Whether it was gathering with family or friends for a cookout or smoking meat for enjoyment, he could always be found behind the grill, ensuring everyone had their fill of his delicious creations. Bobby possessed a remarkable personality that endeared him to anyone fortunate enough to know him. His good sense of humor was contagious, and he naturally made people feel at ease in his presence. Family meant the world to Bobby; he cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.

Bobby is proceeded in death by his parents Roy and Mary Thorpe; He is survived by his loving wife Maria; His children Kelley (Pat) Wiese, Brandon (Julie) Thorpe, stepdaughter Sasha (Chad) Hahner, his grandchildren Emma and Avery Wiese, Wyatt, Beau and Zoey Thorpe, Austin (Andrea) Hahner, Taylor (Aaron) Ediger and great grandchild Eve Hahner. He is also survived by brother Jim (Vicki) Thorpe and four sisters Jean (Vic) Gustin, Lenore Kinman, Joan (Ron) Sandstrom, Debbie Nichols and many nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life for Robert “Bobby” Dean Thorpe will be held at Plumbers Local 8 located at 5950 Manchester Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri on February 24, 2024. Family and friends are welcome to gather between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. where stories and memories of Bobby can be shared. As we come together to celebrate his life, let us remember all the joy and love he brought into this world.

Arrangements by: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery,12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272