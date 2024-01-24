David Lloyed McDow, 63, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away from a long-term illness January 18, 2024, at Saint Lukes of Kansas City. He was born September 13, 1960, to Charles and Freda McDow. He is preceded in death by his father Charles David McDow and his mother Freda Mae (Widowski) McDow. He is survived by his sister Debbie Doepke, as well as many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 Sw 3rd St Lee’s Summit, MO 64063