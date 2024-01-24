Maxine received her Associate of Commerce degree from Southwest Baptist College, and went on to meet and marry Arvil Maggard in 1967. Together, they owned Maggard TV Sales & Service, utilizing their knowledge and expertise. Maxine also worked seasonally for the IRS, starting in 1979, and retired from there in 1991.

Maxine found solace and strength in her faith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, where she worshipped and found support in her church community.

In her spare time, Maxine pursued various hobbies and interests. She possessed a beautiful singing voice and was an active member of her church choirs until her voice became shaky due to essential tremors. Maxine was involved in organizations such as the Pilot Club, Sweet Adelines, and the Lone Jack Civic Club. Her favorite pastime was crocheting blankets and crafts for her loved ones. She even crocheted fleece blankets for local police departments to distribute to children during their calls. After moving to John Knox Village, Maxine volunteered and crocheted Prayer Shawls for fellow residents. In her later years, she found joy in playing Bingo and rarely missed a game!

A Celebration of Life service honoring Maxine’s memory will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 2pm, at The Chapel at John Knox Village, located at 400 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. To show tribute to Maxine’s love for her hometown sports teams, the family kindly requests guests to wear KC Royals and Chiefs apparel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to the International Essential Tremor Foundation in Lenexa, KS (www.essentialtremor.org). Contributions made in Maxine’s honor will help support essential tremor research and raise awareness for this condition.

Maxine Maggard will forever be remembered for her kindness, love, and unwavering devotion to her family and community. She has left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched, and her memory will continue to be cherished by all who knew her.