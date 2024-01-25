Helen Irene (Schneider) Pragman, of Sweet Springs, Missouri, died on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the age of 98.

Born on November 21, 1925, in Saginaw, Michigan, Helen was the daughter of Anna Batz and Henry Schneider, Jr. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Loveland, Colorado, where she lived until she met her husband.

Helen worked at a movie theater when her future husband, Jim Pragman, from Missouri, stopped by on his way to California to enlist in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Upon meeting her, he declared that one day he would be back to marry her, and he did exactly that on September 12, 1943. The young couple moved to Sweet Springs and raised two children, William and Sandra. Helen was a homemaker for many years and later worked at the International Shoe Company, a dental office, and Chemical Bank, all in Sweet Springs. She loved sports, especially swimming, ice skating, roller skating, basketball, bowling, and golf. She also enjoyed sewing, painting, and collecting antiques.

The couple retired in 1985 to the Lake of the Ozarks and became members of Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach. They enjoyed traveling and collecting carnival glass.

In 2002, they moved to Lee’s Summit and joined St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

Helen is survived by her two children, William “Bill” Pragman and Sandra Kay “Susy” Schelp; her five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27th, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew, Kent Memorial in Sunrise Beach, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sweet Springs.

Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.