Dorothy Louise Phillips, age 83, passed away on January 17th, 2024, in Battlefield Mo. following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born October 25th, 1940 in Kansas City Missouri, the second of three children born to Champ and Louise (Sparks) Hollingshad. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Champ (Arlene) Hollingshad, of Allyn, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gilmer Phillips, her parents and her sister, Barbara (Tom) Doyle.

Dorothy’s family moved from Northeast Kansas City to West Plains, Mo, where she began Kindergarten. She graduated from West Plains H.S. in 1958 and enrolled in Drury College in Springfield, Mo. While attending Drury/Burge School of Nursing, Dorothy worked nursing shifts at Cox Hospital. It was there that Dorothy was introduced, by mutual friends, to her future husband Gil, who was working as an ambulance driver. Shortly after she graduated in 1962, Dorothy accepted a job as a Nursing Educator at Saint Lukes School of Nursing in Kansas City, Mo. Dorothy and Gil were married in Raytown, Mo. on September 15th, 1962.

Dorothy remained committed to the profession of nursing throughout her entire life. She was employed by Saint Lukes School of Nursing for over 45 years and was integral in the transition from Saint Lukes School of Nursing to Saint Lukes College. Dorothy continued focusing on her personal growth and education, earning two Master’s Degrees (Education & Nursing) from the University of Mo-Kansas City (UMKC). Upon retirement, she was granted the status of Assistant Professor Emeritus by Saint Lukes College.

Survivors include her two children: Brian (Martha) Phillips of Springfield (grandsons Quinten (Peyton), Vincent (fiancé Madelyn), granddaughter Anna), Rodney (Shari) Phillips of Independence (grandsons Garrett (Macy), Braydon, & Logan), and one great-granddaughter Tatum (Garrett/Macy).

A visitation/memorial service will be held at 12:30-2:30 p.m. on February 17th, 2024 at 8040 US Highway 69, Pleasant Valley, Mo. 64068

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Powell Gardens.