Melissa Renee Clarke, 59, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born October 10, 1964, in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas R. and Hazel L. (O’Neal) Day.

She departed this life Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

Melissa attended high school in Mexico, Missouri, for her first three years and graduated from Hickman Mills High School, Kansas City, in 1983. She later attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg.

On June 26, 1996, she was united in marriage to John Michael Clarke in Kappa Kauai, Hawaii.

Melissa was employed as a Site Technologist with the Lee’s Summit School District. She was a member of the National Education Association. She loved her coffee, and that love led her to become a Barista for Starbucks. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed scrapbooking and crafting.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father Thomas Day.

She is survived by her husband, John of Lee’s Summit; three sons, Jake Dailey (and Jordan Wehner) of Kansas City, Missouri, Austin Clarke and Evan Clarke, both of Lee’s Summit; one grandson, Riker Dailey; her mother and step-father, Hazel and Herbert Sieler of Quinn, South Dakota; four siblings, Debra (and Doug) Simmons of Wentworth, Missouri, Richard (and Donna) Day of West River, Maryland, Sandra (and Bryan) Cranny of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jeannia Day of Olathe, Kansas; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the KU Cancer Center and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

