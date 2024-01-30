A great man, Karl Austin Gibson, 61, of Blue Springs, also known as Punky, Gibby, or Bubba, was born June 17, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Garrett and Donna (Crigger) Gibson. He went to seek a new heavenly band on January 25, 2024, at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City.

Karl was raised in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and was a 1980 Lee’s Summit High School graduate.

Karl was employed as a truck driver for American Waste and McConnell Asphalt, but if you asked him what he did for a living he would tell you drive his Tonka Truck. He had recently attended the Blue Springs Christian Church.

His passion was playing a mean guitar and, damn, he was good! He had played in several bands including Nightfall, Doz Guys, and Kid Sister. He was always up for a good time and lived life to its fullest. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

To know him was to love him. The family hopes the Righteous Brothers were correct when they sang “Rock & Roll Heaven” and sang “If you believe in forever, then life is just a one-night stand”. If there’s rock n’ roll in heaven, well, you know they’ve got “One hell of a band” and Karl, “The Dude”, is now shredding it in that band.

Karl would want everyone to remember him laughing and smiling, no tears of sadness. Just eat a slice of Pizza from Funhouse or a prime rib (Moo) from Jess & Jim’s and raise a toast to life lived with Gusto!! We’ll see you on the next stage!

Karl was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to carry on his memory his daughter and love of his life, Karlie Gibson, aka, Karlie Cupcake of Laguna Beach, California; his brother Greg (and Melissa) Gibson of Grandview, Missouri; his sister, Nancy (and Scott) Osborn of Blue Springs, Missouri; one nephew, Rhyan (and Kayla) Gibson; two great nephews, Keynai Gibson and Koda Paul; other relatives; and a host of many friends.

Private burial was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

A Celebration of Karl’s Life will be held at a later date. Time and location will be posted online at www.StanleyEdenburn.com when that information becomes available.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Valley Hope and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

