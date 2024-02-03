Bernice Schumaker, 84, of Lee’s Summit, formerly of Higginsville, died February 1, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice House.

She was born November 1, 1939 in Indio, CA to Ponciano and Maria (Parra) Lopez.

She grew up in Indio and graduated from high school there. She married Milburn Schumaker on June 4, 1960 in Indio. They moved to Higginsville, Milburn’s home town. They lived there for 15 years before moving to Yuma, AZ, where they stayed for 13 years, before moving back to Missouri for the next 35 years.

Bernice worked as a CNA in Arizona and Missouri. She was a unit clerk, a translator and a transporter at Truman Medical Center, where she was the employee of the year in 1997.

She was a talented seamstress, making wedding gowns, prom dresses, Easter dresses and Halloween costumes. She was an avid reader, followed politics, collected Christmas decor and was very sharp and sweet.

Bernice was a strong maternal leader who always fought for the family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Panciano, Alejandro and Robert Lopez; sisters, Mary Ester Esparza, Mary Lou Lopez, Tomasa Kelso, Roberta Lopez.

She is survived by: Husband: Milburn Schumaker, Son: Wayne Schumaker, (Debi) of Raymore

Daughters: Debbie Haney (Dr. Jerry) of Blue Springs, Teresa Schumaker of Lee’s Summit, Maria Moore of Lee’s Summit.

Brothers: Felix Lopez (Eva) of McFarland, TX, Jose Juan Lopez (Ruth) of Indio, CA, Ricardo Lopez (Lisa) of Reno, NV, Alfredo Lopez of Indio, CA, Alfredo Lopez of Indio, CA.

Sister: Artemisa Kincaid Boliver, MO

6 Grandchildren: Alexandra Echelmeier, Dr. Austin Echelmeier, Deidra Tosatto (Dominick) Justin Moore, Chloe Schumaker, Ethan Moore.

Furry Friends: Tiny the Chihuahua and Peep the cat.

Visitation will begin at noon, Monday, February 5th at the Kaiser ~Wiegers Funeral Home in Higginsville. Funeral Services follow at 1:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Nathan Lars

Casket Bearers will be Justin Moore, Jerry Haney, Ethan Moore, Austin Echelmeier, Butch Portell, Keith Portell.

She will be buried in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Assn.