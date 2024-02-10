Barbara Garrison Little, 93, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on February 2nd, 2024.

She was born on June 9, 1930, to the loving home of Ed and Anna Garrison in North Wildwood, New Jersey. She spent most of her childhood in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. She graduated valedictorian of her high school senior class and, later she went on to attend Glassboro State Teacher College which is now known as Rowan College. During her time in school, she met and married the love of her life Andrew Little in 1950, making her the wife of a military officer. She stepped away from her studies to fully commit to being a supportive spouse. She loved her new role and life with Andrew at their posts in Japan (twice), Germany, Massachusetts, Maryland, and finally Leavenworth, Kansas where she supported Andrew in completing Army Command and General Staff school. She loved living in the Midwest- it was her favorite post.

Barbara was able to return to school and complete her teaching degree in 1971 at Glassboro College while living with her son Brian in New Jersey. She took her degree and became an elementary school teacher for 19 years, where she showed her love and creativity for teaching in Southern New Jersey. She spent her summers working at Job Corps.

Barbara retired from teaching in 1990 and moved to John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, Missouri to get back to the Midwest area she loved. Some summers she would still vacation to Cape May, New Jersey spending time with her family and friends enjoying the Jersey Shores. She kept very active in her Community with John Knox being a member of many committees, enjoyed attending many of the social events and tours around the Midwest.

Barbara was an avid reader, and she kept her faith very close by always having her Catholic living Bible and rosary close to her.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean Hoffman, son Brian Little and grandson Andrew Little.

She is survived by her son Eric (Rick) Little, Daughter in law Karen, grandson and his spouse Brian & Kristen Little, grandson Jim Little, grandson Drew Little, granddaughter Elizabeth Little, great-grandchildren Graham, Guinevere, Remi, and Maya. She will be truly missed by many family friends.

Barbara will have services in the care of Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery- 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149, on Monday February 26, 2024 at 11am followed by inurnment at Longview Cemetery.