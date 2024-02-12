Sondra Rouse was born on March 8, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph “Bud” William Catron, Jr. and Clarice Nadine (McGuire) Catron.

Sondra grew up in Fortescue, Missouri. She attended Craig High School in Craig, Missouri where she graduated in May 1958. Sondra met Leonard Alvin Rouse while attending Craig High School and they were married shortly after her graduation on June 20, 1958.

Sondra was a published author, bible schoolteacher, and childcare provider, She was also a proofreader for the Nazarene Publishing House; retiring after 12+ years of service.

Sondra was a life-long devoted Christian and enjoyed attending regular church services with Leonard. Recently, Sondra asked a visiting pastor to read her the story of Ephesians 3.

Surrounded by her loved ones, Sondra went to heaven on February 9, 2024, and is preceded in death by her parents; brother William “Bill” Douglas Catron; son Richard “Tod” Rouse and son-in- law Gary Lee Holland.

Sondra leaves behind her husband of 65+ years, Leonard Rouse. Children: Dani (Gary) Rouse, Paul (Laurie) Rouse; Grandchildren: Derek (Onna) Rouse, Jesi Cochran, Taylor Wood, Jorden Wood, Jake

(Ebba) Kern, Brett Rouse, Matt Rouse, and Natalie Rouse; Great Grandchildren: Trent Cochran, Chloe Rouse, Ryleigh Rouse, Raegan Rouse, Grayson Heryford, and Kayleigh Heryford; Brother:

Randy Linn Catron and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SE 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 with Visitation at 10:00 AM and Service at 11:00 AM. A reception will be held following the service at VFW Post 5789, 329 SE Douglas St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 at 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sondra’s name to Wayside Waifs at www.waysidewaifs.org.