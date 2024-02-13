December 21, 1929 – February 10, 2024

Arva Lou Bilyeu, 94, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Mrs. Arva Lou Bilyeu was born in Ozark, Missouri on December 21, 1929. On March 28, 1948, she married the love of her life Bill Bilyeu. Together the two owned and operated many businesses throughout their lifetime, including, but not limited to: the Hotel Bothwell, Bilyeu Refrigerated, Bryant Transport, and North Central Truck Lines. Lou was a beloved member of the Lee’s Summit community. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor, and grandma to all that knew her. Lou loved to fish, work in her flower bed and yard, play double solitaire, raise, and cuddle her dogs, dance to music of all genres, watch America’s Funniest Home Videos with a laugh that would bust a gut; but what brought her the most joy was spending time with family, whom she referred to as her “babies”. She loved everyone with all her heart, and they knew it because she expressed it with the best hugs ever!

She leaves behind her three daughters, Luanna Scott of Austin, TX, Lynn Banks of Blue Springs, MO and Michele Barnes of Lee’s Summit, MO, and is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Bilyeu. In addition, Lou leaves behind four grandchildren, Joe Uhr of Smithville, TX, Jason Webb of Lee’s Summit, MO, Waylon Webb of Kearney, MO, and Lucy Atwood of Springfield, MO. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Elijah Webb of Springfield, MO, Ethan Webb of Springfield, MO, Taryn Uhr of Smithville, TX, Ava Webb of Lee’s Summit, MO, Myla Webb of Lee’s Summit, MO, Dawson Webb, of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Savannah Webb of Kearney, MO.

Also preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Arva Winfrey; husband, Bill Bilyeu; brother, Edward Huxhold; sister, Lizzie, and granddaughter Ciara Webb.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 17th, 10:00 a.m., at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063,followed by service at 11:00 a.m. The burial will proceed at 3:00 p.m., Highland Sacred Gardens, 3600 E. 28th St., Sedalia, MO 65301.

Flower arrangements can be sent to Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, (816)524-3700.

