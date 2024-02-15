John Sidney “Sid” Cox was born in Riverside, California on August 19, 1944 to John B. Cox (deceased) and Julia Margaret (Watts) Cox (deceased).

He was joined three years later by one brother, Dana Cox. Sid grew up on a small farm and had happy recollections of swimming non-stop in the irrigation ditch for the orange grove, building model airplanes and then blowing them up with fireworks or shooting them with BB guns with his brother, running hither and yon with childhood friends, and relaxing with the family dog Beauty. Sid attended Polytechnic High School in Riverside, CA, graduating in 1962 and was very active in football, wrestling, swimming, softball and marching band throughout his school career continuing into his attendance at Riverside Community College (RCC). It was while he was attending RCC that his met his wife of 58 years, Emmie Jean Cox. They were both attending Pilgrim Holiness Church in Riverside, CA when he spied Jean singing in the choir at a service and set his hat to win her heart and hand and sealed the deal on June 18, 1965 when they were married in that same Pilgrim Holiness Church.

It was not long before he answered the call to serve his country and joined the US Navy in January 1966 during the Vietnam War and continued to serve until October, 1969. Sid was a Dental Technician in the US Navy during the war on the USS Valley Forge LPH-8 off the coasts of Vietnam and the Philippines and was part of many medical response teams on and off board ship that tended to injured Marines where he was exposed to Agent Orange. Dental Technician 2nd Class Petty Officer Cox received the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device (1960), and the National Defense Service Medal in service to his country.

During his naval service, daughters Donna and Amy were born and were there with Jean to welcome him home from his US Navy service. Sid returned to civilian life and was attending Arlington Avenue Church of the Nazarene in Riverside, as Sid and Jean had moved from San Diego to Riverside during his naval service so that Jean would be near family while he was deployed. Sid and Jean led the Youth group at church and Sid returned to college attending Azusa Pacific University (Pasadena) and then transferring to California Baptist University (Riverside) to complete his BA in Religious Studies. It was during this time that Sid felt the call of the Lord on his life to become a pastor and in the summer of 1974 the family moved to Kansas City, MO where he would spend the next two years attending Nazarene Theological Seminary to prepare for ministry.

In June of 1976, the Lord called Sid and the family to Goldendale, WA where he would assume the senior pastoral call at Goldendale Church of the Nazarene and receive his ordination as an Elder on May 3, 1979. Six months after moving to Goldendale, Nathan was born and two years after that Justin would be born and complete the family. Sid and Jean spent the next eleven years ministering and raising their family in Goldendale. During this time he also drove a school bus and coached high school football for a number of years. Ministry also saw him serving on the Northwest District for the Nazarene Church Campgrounds Board and was an enthusiastic Boy’s Camp director for many years while teaching lace braiding to anyone who would ask, “What is that”?

With Donna and Amy both married and with families of their own, Sid, Jean and the boys moved to Lewiston, ID where Sid was the Children’s Pastor at Lewiston Church of the Nazarene. Two years later when the senior pastor resigned, Sid decided to return to Kansas City to pursue his doctorate in Outdoor Leisure Studies to continue his ministry with Children’s Camps, but after moving back Central Missouri State University discontinued the program and Sid accepted the position as Senior Pastor at the Church of the Nazarene in Warrensburg, MO and pastored there from 1989 – 1991. Financial constraints moved the family to Blue Springs, MO where Sid then began his lay ministry at Blue Springs Church of the Nazarene for more than twenty years; most notably as an enthusiastic choir member, Sunday School Supervisor, Sunday School teacher for fifth and sixth graders and for adults who wanted to go deep into the word of God.

Sid was an active member of the VFW Post#5789, Lees Summit, MO and rendered Military Funeral Honors with the Post for a number of years as well as attending meetings and offering improvements on programs. He established the Post newsletter, help update the Honor Team’s uniforms, participated in calling and offering Bingo at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Warrensburg, MO, and enjoyed many friendships which allowed him to continue to attend post meetings even after entering care at Monterey Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Independence, MO in September, 2022.

Sid went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2024 surrounded by family and had expressed a couple days earlier that he heard Angels and was ready to see Jesus.

Sid is survived by his wife Jean, brother Dana (Ruth) Cox, daughters Donna Cox Rogers and Amy (Kevin) Cox Brokaw, sons Nathan Cox and Justin (Katie) Cox, Grandchildren: Cassandra Mesecher, Chelsea Brokaw, Mitchell Mesecher, MacKenzie Mesecher, Alexa Neville, Jonah Cox, Gabrielle Cox, Shiloh Cox, Alexandra Cox, Emmerik Cox, and thirteen Great-Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for John Sidney Cox will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Blue Springs Church of the Nazarene, Blue Springs, MO, with Visitation from 10:30-11:00 am and Service at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be at a later date with the family.