August 18, 1933 ~ February 2, 2024

Patricia Ann Magee, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2024, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Pat was born in New Cambria, MO, on August 18, 1933. She was the fifth of seven daughters born to Harold and Mable McCully. She graduated from New Cambria High School and moved to Kansas City, MO, where she met Robert (Bob) Magee and was soon married. Shortly after, they moved to Lee’s Summit to raise their family. Over the next several years, Pat served as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, and room mother. She was a cancer survivor, a member of Lee’s Summit Christian Church, and worked at the Bank of Lee’s Summit. Pat and Bob moved to Greenwood in 1974, remaining for the next 50 years where they enjoyed watching beautiful sunsets over their pond. After retirement, Pat and Bob enjoyed their time together traveling to different locations around the world.

Pat treasured her role as a mother and grandmother. She loved watching and cheering for her children and grandchildren regularly attending their events, loudly proclaiming, “I love you little, I love you big, I love you like a little pig” as a way of saying hello and goodbye to her grandchildren. It was always a race to see who could say it first and was always followed by laughter and you won, this time.

Pat’s joyfulness and enthusiasm for life was always infectious. She continuously had encouraging words, was a good listener, deeply cared for others, was a loyal friend, and faithful servant of the Lord. She loved family and friends and always had time for a long phone call, cards, and games around the table. She was an avid Chief’s and Royal’s fan.

Pat was a great cook and provided endless dinners and desserts. She made birthdays and holidays a special celebration complete with personal requests for meals and homemade birthday cakes. Holiday gatherings followed by hours of games were always very special to her.

Survivors include her husband Robert Magee, two daughters: Sande (George) Liebert, Judy (Brent) Tiller, one son: Steve (Jody) Magee; grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of twelve. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lee’s Summit Christian Church or cash donations will be used to purchase guest dining tickets for Bob to enjoy dinner guests at Princeton Senior Living.

Pat’s Celebration of Life will be held at The Princeton Senior Living complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 1:00 pm–3:00 pm.