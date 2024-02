Patricia Grace Evans, 85, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away at 6:10 AM, Tuesday February 13, 2024 at Wilshire at Lakewood in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Graveside services and Burial will be at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 23, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.

There will be no visitation.

The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made at www.autismspeaks.org.http://www.autismspeaks.org