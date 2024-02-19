ReDiscover, in partnership with the Lee’s Summit School District, ProDeo Youth Center, Lee’s Summit Police Department, and Lee’s Summit Cares, will be hosting their first Youth Visioning Forum sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the Summit Tech Academy located at 1101 NW Innovations Pkwy. in Lee’s Summit.

The purpose of this event is to receive information and feedback from youth within the Eastern Jackson County community pertaining to their mental well-being. While it is normal for youth to experience various types of emotional distress as they mature, ReDiscover wants to provide a resource as they listen and understand further how they can help.

During these sessions, students will be broken into groups facilitated by ReDiscover staff to discuss three major fact-finding questions concerning mental well-being and identify key components of concern. All information will be compiled to help identify the main issues that are impacting our youth and later presented within a community forum that will take place on April 22nd at Summit Tech Academy.

For questions about this event, contact Ed Cullumber with ReDiscover at 816-988-2729.