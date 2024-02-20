OCTOBER 26, 1980 – FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan’s (43) life was tragically taken in a senseless act of violence on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, MO while celebrating her beloved Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl rally.

Born in Kansas City to Heriberto and Ana Margot Lopez, she grew up in the Westside neighborhood and remained a devoted resident of the Kansas City area throughout her life.

Lisa is survived by her cherished husband, Mike Galvan; her children, Marc (22) and Adriana (19); stepdaughter, Tiffany Bañuelos (Gerardo); and grandchildren, Raquel, Julian, Anai, and Reign. She also leaves behind her parents; siblings, Beto (Venessa) Lopez, Luther (Denise) Lopez, and Carmen (Marcos) Lopez Murguia; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren, and many cousins and loved ones.

She attended Our Lady of Angels Grade School and graduated from Bishop Miege High School, remaining an active supporter of her alma mater’s sports and fundraising activities. Lisa dedicated 14 years to the Roeland Park Police Department before transitioning to a career in Talent Acquisition and Placement, where she passionately connected job seekers with opportunities, reflecting her commitment to helping others.

Coming from a family with a deep musical tradition, Lisa carried on the legacy as “DJ Lisa G,” a sought-after presence at various events including quinceañeras, weddings, graduations, and parties across the metro area. She hosted the “Taste of Tejano” music night on KKFI radio and made numerous guest appearances on other shows.

Known as everyone’s biggest cheerleader, Lisa volunteered her time extensively across the city, supporting community events such as the Folly Theater’s Hispanic Heritage Month performance and serving as a volunteer board member for the Fiesta Hispana. She generously offered her DJ services for events like the American Legion’s Annual Scholarship Dance, the Bishop Miege auction, and Guadalupe Center’s Club KC to support youth summer programs.

Lisa’s vibrant personality illuminated every room she entered, always bringing laughter and forging new friendships. Her legacy as a beacon of joy will continue through her music and humor. She was a bright light that will continue to shine upon us forever.

Services to honor Lisa are as follows: Visitation will be on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Redemptorist Catholic Church.

IN THE CARE OF McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown