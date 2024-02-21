Mark Wells, 60 of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away January 8, 2024 after losing his month long battle from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. A one in a million disease for a one in a million man.

Mark was born on February 18, 1963 to James and Mary Ann Wells of Kansas City, MO. Mark graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1981 where he played football and played drums in the band. He joined the Air Force shortly after graduation and served until 1986. He served at Nellis AFB, as well as RAF Upper Heyford UK and Grand Forks AFB.

He then went to work for the USPS in 1989 and retired after 30 years of service in 2019. Mark was also a Reserve Police Officer for Liberty, MO for over 14 years from 1989 to 2003.

Mark was an active member of St. Margaret’s of Scotland Catholic Church. He served on the finance council, security team for the church, usher and digital sacristan. He loved volunteering at the church. During the famous fish fries you could find Mark working the bar. He was also chancellor for the Father Robert Stewart Knights of Columbus Council 13908. A 4th degree Worthy Sir Knight of Assembly 3861. As well as a member of the Knights on Bikes. On December 5, 2023 he delivered 150 teddy bears to area hospitals for Knights on Bikes.

After Mark retired he spent time spoiling his wife, Jayne and their dog, Sadie. He enjoyed playing poker with his Friday and Saturday monthly groups, watching football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. He was Commissioner for the Postal Blues Fantasy Football league for over 20 years. Plus, spending time traveling in the RV, especially at their home away from home at Treasure Lake Resort in Branson. Finding brothers from the D Flight Security Police Air Force and attending the reunions he could.

Mark played several years in the Seniors WSOP event in Las Vegas. As well as one year in the Main Event, WSOP tournament.

Mark was predeceased by his father, Jim Wells and mother, Mary Ann Wells. He is survived by his wife, Jayne Wells of 22 years. Son, Seth Wells of St. Louis, MO and children of his heart, James and Jenni Olvera and family. Sister, Connie (Joe) DiGerlamo, brother, Joseph Danner, niece, Rosemary (Joe) Glorioso and family, nephew, Carl Anthony (Becky) DiGerlamo and family, nephew, AJ (Julia) Danner and family, niece, Sydney Marlow (Drew Scott) and family and nephew, Taylor Marlow. Many cousins, family and friends.

Mark leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories, his infectious smile and his sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party.

Services will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church 4313 SW St. Rte 7 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014 on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Visitation 9:30-11:00 am with mass immediately following.

Absolutely no flowers or plants please. The family is requesting donations be made to either Kansas City Hospice House or Veterans Community Project.