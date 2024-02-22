James A. (Andy) Johnson passed away on February 21st, 2024 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident early that morning.

Andy was born on November 17, 1963 in Kansas City, MO and was a 1982 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School. Andy also served 4 years in the United States Air Force as a Security Policeman.

Andy is survived by his father David C. Johnson (Marilyn) of Overland Park, KS and brother David E. Johnson (Christy) of Jefferson City, MO. He is preceded in death by his mother Rebecca M. Wilk.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time however, a Remembrance “Open House” will be scheduled at a future date.