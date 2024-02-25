Commander William A. Rhodes, USN Retired, 93 years old, passed away peacefully January 24, 2024.

Born in Missouri to George L. and Roxy L. (Mitchell) Rhodes as the first born to the couple there he enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old, retiring with his last tour of duty at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, AZ, after 30 years of service in 1978.

He married Renee Clossen and they had 4 children – Kim (GA), Cherilee (WA), Charlene (Niel Nielsen) (WA) and Kathy (Robert Mayorga) (AZ).

He was involved in A Bomb testing in the 1950’s with Operations Redwing, Teapot and Plumbbob, had various tours overseas and in the US; aboard the USS Albemarle and Bon Homme Richard ships. Earned many certifications, awards, accolades, medals and degrees.

He loved avionics and supervised on several bases with airplanes and helicopters support being instrumental with assisting in software development for airborne computer systems, most notably his favorite Helicopter Support Squadron One (HELSUPPRON ONE).

He always greeted everyone with a smile, a wave and a ‘Howdy’! Keep up the tradition in his honor!

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Renee in 2012, 2 sisters, a sister in law, half brother and 4 brothers in laws – Nancy Coffey, Virginia Bear, Alice Carpenter, James Rhodes, Larry Bachelor, Ed Coffey, Frosty Smith, Clifford Clossen, grandson Jake Gruenwald and is survived by his 4 children, 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, brother Gene (Sharon) Oliver, brother-in-law Terry Bear, and nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank our family, friends and caregivers over the years for their love, support, exceptional care, and kindness.