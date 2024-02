Lois Jean Klyn Loven, 92 of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Saturday February 24, 2024.

Memorial service will be 10:00am Monday March 4, 2024 at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Knox Village Foundation or Powell Gardens.

She is preceded by her husband of 66 years, Roy. Survivors include her children; David Loven, Ann (Andrew) Hicks and Dean (Bridget) Loven and her grandson Abe (fiancé Kyle McClintock) Loven