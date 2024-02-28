Walter Allen Matthes, 78, of Lee’s Summit, was born August 3, 1945, in Pleasant Hill, the son of Walter F. and Adabel E. (Roush) Matthes. He departed this life Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the Advanced Health Care of Overland Park.

Allen grew up in Pleasant Hill. While attending school he was an active member of the 4-H Club and the F.F.A. He was a 1963 Pleasant Hill High School graduate.

On February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon R. Burton at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church near Pleasant Hill. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.

Allen was employed at Associated Wholesale Grocers for 32 years where he was also a member of the Teamsters. Following retirement, he worked at the Herndon Career Center of Raytown as a Maintenance Supervisor for over 20 years. During the time he worked he also owned and operated his family farm near Pleasant Hill. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He was Past Master of Cass Lodge #147 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. in Harrisonville and was a 50-year member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working outdoors, and was an exceptional cook. He especially enjoyed time spent with family.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Matthes; and one grandson, Travis Kanies.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Renea Matthes Mitra of Lee’s Summit; daughter-in-law, Theresa Matthes of Pleasant Hill; four grandchildren, Pamela (and Nathan) VanMeter, Alex (and Angela) Matthes all of Pleasant Hill, and Jacob Matthes and Teri Kanies both of Lee’s Summit; four great grandchildren, Lillian Matthes, Adonis Matthes, Jax VanMeter, and Lucas VanMeter; his brother Bill Matthes of Lee’s Summit; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will start at 2:00 p.m. with a Masonic Funeral service followed by traditional funeral service with Pastor Mark Conway officiating. Interment will be in the Strasburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Masonic Home of Missouri and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Oline condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550