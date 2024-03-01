J. Harold “Jay” Morris, 93, Lee’s Summit, MO, died February 28, 2024, at Kansas City Hospice House, from a long-term illness.

Dr. Morris was born in Kansas City, MO in 1930, the son of J. Harold Morris and Janet Funke Morris. He attended Sanford B. Ladd Grade School, and Central High School where he was active in sports and was elected “Mayor for a Day” in a citywide high school election in 1948. During his one day at City Hall, he learned about city government from two experts, Mayor William E. Kemp, and City Manager L. P. Cookingham. He attended Kansas City Junior College for two years before transferring to the University of Kansas where he received an A.B. in chemistry in 1952.

He started medical school at the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1952 when it offered a two-year B.S. in Medicine. Returning to the University of Kansas, he received an M.D in 1956. Following a one-year internship at the Kansas University Medical Center (KUMC), he served two years in the United States Navy as a medical officer. He returned to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he completed three years of residency in Internal Medicine and one year of Fellowship in Endocrinology. He received certification by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1 963.

In July 1963, Dr. Morris joined Dr. Robert S. Mosser, Dr. William W. Woodward and Dr. Charles A Kendall in the specialty of Internal Medicine in Independence, MO. Dr Morris practiced internal medicine in Independence for 36 years before retiring in 1999.

Dr. Morris was a Clinical Professor of Medicine at UMKC and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at KUMC. From 1972-1986, he was the Program Director of the Continuing Medical Education Division at UMKC. He was president of the Academy of Health Professions 1974-1980, president of the Medical Staff at the Independence Regional Health Center in 1975, and president of the Greater Kansas City Society of Internists, Kansas City Southwest Clinical Society and Missouri Society of Internal Medicine, all in 1977. He helped found the K. C. Round Table of Endocrinology, the Robert E. Bolinger Education Fund, and the Robert E. Bolinger Professorship in Endocrinology at the K. U. Medical Center.

A devoted member of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Morris was elected a Fellow (F ACP) in 1968, served as Governor of the Missouri Chapter of ACP 1987-1991, Regent 1991-1997, Vice Chair of the Board of Regents in 1995, and was elected Master (MACP) in 1998. He served as a Delegate to the AMA from ACP 1993-1997. ACP honored him with their Laureate award in 1991. The Missouri Society of Internal Medicine honored him with their Distinguished Internist of the Year A ward in 1983, 1989 and 1995. In 2003, the Mahlon H. Delp Lectureship Committee at the Kansas University Medical Center honored him with the Mahlon H. Delp Award for Excellence in Medicine.

During an off quarter in his junior year in medical school, he fell in love with Mary Ann Hawn, a beautiful person with whom he shared life in marriage for 68 years.

Dr. Morris began his journey of faith as a Christian at the First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri at age eight, continued his journey at the Blue Ridge United Methodist Church in 1963 and the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of the home; children, Janet MacLeod and her husband, Charles, Denver, CO, Robert Morris and his wife, Sandy, Greenwood, MO; grandchildren, Todd Aubrey Morris, Hannah Elizabeth Morris, and C.J. MacLeod.

In keeping with Dr. Morris’ request, his family is having come-and-go sharing of memories in celebration of his life in our home for close friends and family. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063