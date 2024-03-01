Willard Vernon Lewis passed away February 14, 2024 at 87 years old.

Vernon “Dink” Lewis was born May 19, 1936 in Chester, Georgia. Vernon a kind, welcoming, and humorous man, loved God. He enjoyed singing at church, and at home. He also loved entertaining others with his karaoke system. Vernon loved his family more than anything and would do everything to help any of them out. He also enjoyed gardening, landscaping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lawana Jean, of 49 years, both of his parents, and his 4 siblings.

Vernon is survived by his sons Rodney, Randy, and Daryl. Grandchildren Sara and Shawn (their mother Jane), Trisha and Melanie (their mother Rachel), Jennifer, Jessica and Joshua (their mother Kathy), Josephina and Mitchell (their mother Valarie), 25 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many others who loved him greatly.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 11:30am on March 23, 2024 at Junior Service League Clubhouse located at 3122 S. Crysler Ave, Independence, MO 64055. Parking is limited so please try to share rides/carpool, thank you. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in his honor.

(ARR: Cremation Society of KS & MO 816-373-9888 www.kccremation.com )