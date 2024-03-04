Father Rice passed away from complication following a stroke, Thursday, FEB 28, at Research Hospital, where he once served as chaplain. Fr. Rice was preceded in death by his parents Alva and Nora Rice, and brothers Jim, and Jack Rice.

Fr. Rice proved to be an excellent student, while attending Rockhurst High School, winning several debate contests. Upon graduating in 1956, he received several scholarship offers from prestigious colleges, but instead chose to study for the priesthood at the (then} St. John’s Diocesan Seminary, and later graduated from Cardinal Glennon in 1960. He then attended the North American College, in Rome Italy. Upon his return to Kansas City, he was ordained to the priesthood in May 23. 1964.

Fr. Rice served as associate Pastor at a number of area parishes, until his as appointment as Editor of the “KEY” in 1970. During his 9 years in that capacity, this Diocesan publication grew from a 4-page bulletin format to its present configuration. Fr. Rice returned to parish duties as the paster of Our Lady Of Presentation, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 7th.

Fr Rice developed a well-earned reputation as a “Hands On Guy” for his skill in carpentry, electrical wiring, and plumbing. Upon taking on the job of “Founder” of St Margaret of Scotland in 1999, no physical task was too great for him. His new parishioners were often inspired to donate their own time and skills when word spread rapidly that their paster was on his knees, not praying, but laying tile in their new church!

Fr Rice ‘s family wishes to thank the staff at St Antony’s Senior living, the medical staff at Research Hospital, and, most particularly, the unselfish and tireless efforts of Diocesan Representative, Janet Waulfe, in seeing to Fr. Rice’s health and Wen being! The family also wishes to extend appreciation to Fr Tom Holder of Our Lady Of The Presentation Catholic Church and Fr Jim Toronto for their gracious assistance at this time.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063