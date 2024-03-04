Gary Dean Flansburg, 80, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born June 26, 1943, in Louisiana, Missouri. He went home to be with the lord on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Saint Luke’s East Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was a graduate of the 1961 class of Kansas City East High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from Central Missouri State University in 1967 and his master’s degree in 1972.

On August 17, 1968, he was united in marriage to Joyce Lee Hellman of Washington, Missouri. Gary was employed by the Hickman Mills School District as a Physical Education Teacher at Burke Elementary for the duration of his career as an educator. Gary had a firm belief in Jesus Christ and was a humble servant of his works. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Greenwood and was most recently an active member of the Big Creek Baptist Church in Pleasant

Hill.

Throughout his life he was very involved with both churches, serving as a Sunday school teacher, and any other areas needed to support the church. He enjoyed working on his farm near Strasburg, training his horses and taking them on long trail rides throughout the country. He also

enjoyed woodworking, welding, fishing and various outdoor activities.

However, his most important hobby in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Vern “Dean” and Wilma Flansburg (Henry).

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Pleasant Hill; two daughters and their husbands, Mindy and Craig Jones of Lee’s Summit and Jennifer and Jimmy Lyons of Kingsville; and his three grandchildren, Garrett Lyons, Gannon Lyons, and Everlee Lyons.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Big Creek Baptist Church, 1517 Missouri Highway 7, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080. In addition, a celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Vest and Elder Butch Shewmaker officiating.

Cremation has been accorded and interment will be performed at Strasburg Cemetery on a future date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

