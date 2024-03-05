William Joe Poe, “Joe Poe” passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the age of 85.

He was born on March 20, 1938, to William Dean Poe and Maude Ruth Vaughan of Independence, Virginia, where he grew up. He graduated from Independence High School in 1957.

On June 3rd, 1960, William was united in marriage to Connie Irene Noyes. Following their marriage William and Connie made their home in Richmond, Virginia, then moving to Kansas City, MO, and finally settling in Greenwood, MO.

His first jobs were hoeing corn, riding the grain binder, and driving the tractor. He made 25-50 cents an hour. During high school he drove the school bus for $40 a month. After high school he worked as a grease monkey at Parson’s Garage. He enlisted in the Army as MP on March 17, 1958, because he thought it would help him to become a police officer. He separated from the Service on February 23, 1961, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas where he was a Prison Guard at the Federal Prison. He moved to Richmond Virginia in 1961 and worked for the Richmond VA Police Department. Since they did not have any positions available in the State Troopers Department he decided to move back to MO. In 1962 the Kansas City Police Department recruited him. He worked at East Patrol. Then started The Community relation unit in South Patrol in 1975. Every minute of his day was filled with working with the community, civic groups and citizens. The program was very successful and eventually initiated nationwide. He retired from KCPD in 1992. He joined the Greenwood Police Department in 1996, during his 9 years in the Department he was promoted to Corporal, Captain, Assistant Chief of Police, and about a year as interim Chief.

He was passionate about the History of Greenwood, MO and spent many years compiling records, stories and photos to publish and share with his community. The family is donating his work to the Greenwood historical group so they can share this with the community.

He was actively involved as a Member of Manna Fellowship Church. Baptized April 5, 2015. As a Cub Scout Leader (Cubmaster) from 1974-1977 Greenwood Tonka District. Solid partnership with neighbor South 1992 Southern Community Center Coalition.

Some of the many things he accomplished were receiving the Certificate of Accommodation KCPD 1978. South Patrol KC Bronze award for meritorious service from KMBC TV, metro chiefs and sheriffs’ association. Kiwanis Club award for service to profession, community and citizens 1979. Vocational service award from Rotary Club. Named South Patrol Crusader of the Year in 1982, Kiwanis Safety Guard Club Officer of year 1983, VFW Safety award, Missouri House of Representatives House resolution officer of the year for 1982 by South Patrol Council of the citizens Crusade Against Crime.

He was preceded in death by parents, William D. Poe and Maude Ruth Poe; his sister, Linnie Poe; his brother, James Poe; his soulmate, Connie Irene Poe; his daughters, Kimberly A Poe, and Diana L Norton; and grandson, Dean M Poe.

He is survived by his three children, Michael J. Poe (Fransiska) of Warsaw, MO, Teresa L. Hudson (Victor) of Sedalia, MO, and Jeffrey D. Poe of Greenwood, MO; his four loving grandchildren, William Hudson, Christian Hudson, Sara JO Peo, and Ean Poe; his two great-grandchildren, Makaley Haggerman and Caydin Hudson; and many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, the Cardiology group at Research Hospital and his Manna family for the care and compassion they showed our Dad in his final days.

Family and friends and Community are invited to attend Visitation held on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 5:00pm with Service following at Manna Fellowship Church, 17617 S Rte 291, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080. A Graveside Service will occur on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Mount Moriah Cemetery South, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City MO 64131. Family and close friends are gathering at the Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 290 Turnpike Rd Suite 5-315 Westborough MA. 01581. www.myasthenia.org; Manna Fellowship’s Church Missions in care of Manna Fellowship Church, https://www.mannakc.com/give, or your favorite Charity.

This was what dad memorized and recited of Jimmy Deans song, “Drinking From My Saucer”.

“I’ve never made a fortune and it’s probably too late now. Oh but I don’t worry about that much, cause I’m happy anyhow . As I go along life’s journey I’m reaping what I sow. I’m drinking from my saucer because my cup has overflowed.”

“I don’t have many riches and sometimes the way is steep and rough. But I have 5 kids that love me and that makes me rich enough. Ah sometimes things go wrong and my faith gets a little thin. But then the dark clouds part and that old Sun peaks through again. So Lord help me to never gripe about the tough rows I’ve hoed. I’m drinking from my saucer because my cup has overflowed. And if god grants me the strength and courage, when the way gets steep and rough. I’ll not ask for another blessing, I’m already blessed enough. And lord may I never be too busy to help another bear his load. And I’ll keep drinking from my saucer because my cup has overflowed. “