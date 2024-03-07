Eulah Mae Henness, 86, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024, at her son and daughters-in-law’s home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The service will be held at 2:00pm the same day. The burial will take place at the Osawatomie Cemetery in Osawatomie Kansas at a later date.

Ms. Eulah Mae (Way) Henness was born in Cassville Missouri to Heber Orlin Way and Margaret Ingram Way on August 24, 1937. She graduated from high school in Marshfield, Missouri. As a youth she felt the calling of the Holy Spirit and accepted Jesus as her lord and savior. She was aways an active member of the local church wherever she lived. She spent many hours helping with Sunday school, Bible school, and other church activities.

After moving to the KC area, she was employed by AT&T. Later she set aside her career to be home for her two children, Paul, and Patty. She is remembered by so many others as a beautiful example of love, grace, and forgiveness. She was always willing to embrace others and treated them as if they were her own children. Anyone who met mom fell in love with her. While many will remember her warm smile and contagious laugh, it will be her warm hugs we miss the most. In 1985 she married Dean Henness. They lived most of their married years at Pomne de Terre Lake near Hermitage, Missouri. Those were some of mom’s happiest years among so many friends.

Eulah was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Dean Henness, brothers Wallace, and Heber Way, sisters Margaret Way, Jeanette Hughes, and her twin sister Bulah Hinkle. She is survived by her son Paul Jones (Mary), daughter Patty Smith (Rob), granddaughter Breanna Tyson (Justin), and great granddaughters Sierra, and Alyssia Tyson.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063