Carolyn Grace Overfield, 74, of Raytown Missouri passed away 03/04/2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice, from Alzheimer’s disease.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Southview Baptist Church, Raytown, MO, on Saturday 03/24/2024. The Visitation and Fellowship will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service at 11:00 am.

Carolyn Grace (Scott) Overfield was born on Memorial Day 05/30/1949 in Sullivan County, MO. Two minutes younger than her twin sister Marilyn, she was the 4th of 5 children born to Clifford and Alene Scott. Carolyn grew up on the family farm, helping with the horses, pigs, and dogs. Carolyn attended Grundy R-V and was active in chorus, marching band, and basketball. She graduated in 1967 and soon after moved to Kansas City with her sister Marilyn. In Kansas City she worked for Hallmark Cards. A mutual friend introduced her to the love of her life; Larry Overfield and they were married on 05/17/1969. They built a life together in Raytown Missouri, raising their two sons Lance and Scott. This past May they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Carolyn enjoyed being a den mother, room mother, and choir booster for her boys. She made sure her boys were raised in the church. Carolyn was an excellent seamstress, fabulous baker of cinnamon rolls, a talented gardener, and devoted servant of the Lord. Carolyn was a loving wife, incredible mother, proud grandmother, beloved sister and caring aunt.

Preceded in death by: Father Clifford Scott, Mother Alene Scott, brother Dale Scott, nephew Mark Scott (Dale’s son).

Survivors include: Husband Larry Overfield. Son Lance Overfield (Nancy), son Scott Overfield (Kim Ranville).

Grandchildren Maggie, Nash, and John Overfield. Lexi and Scott Overfield.

Sisters Lois Brattin and Marilyn Ahring. Brother Don Scott (Marilyn), and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to:

St. Luke’s Hospice House Link: https://give.saintlukeskc.org/give/488429/... Or The Alzheimer’s Association Link: https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer...