My beloved father, Dennis Leon Fritz passed away on March 10, 2024, at the age of 74 in Edmond, Oklahoma. He was born on August 20, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri and lived most of his life in the Kansas City area and most recently in Edmond, OK near his daughter, Elizabeth and her family.



Dennis is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Clinton, son-in-law Heath Clinton, granddaughters Kylie Challis and Kaitlyn Clinton, and half-sister Amelia Antie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Smith, mother, Wanda Smith, father Walter Fritz, aunts Wilma Foss and Flossy Donnington, and half-siblings Linda Beavers, Walter Fritz Jr., and Peter Fritz.

Dennis attended Lee’s Summit High School and furthered his education at Oklahoma State University and Southwestern State University where he received his Bachelor’s in Education.

Dennis was a high school science teacher and coach of track and football.

He was also a published author of “Journey Toward Justice” and served as a Board Member of the Midwest Innocence Project. After being falsely incarcerated Dennis taught himself law in prison and successfully worked with the Innocence Project to exonerate himself after serving 12 plus years for a crime he did not commit.

Dennis Leon Fritz will be remembered for his courage and unwavering commitment to his beliefs and family. He leaves behind a legacy of advocacy and compassion that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Visitation and Funeral Services for Dennis will be held on Friday, March 15th, at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, Missouri, located at 101 SE 15th Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075. Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral service.

Arrangements Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, Missouri 816-690-4441