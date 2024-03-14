Charles Robert Jarnevic, 95, Kansas City, MO, passed away surrounded by his family on March 12, 2024 at the Princeton Senior Living Center of Lee’s Summit, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 PM Friday, March 15th at St Patrick Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO, where a visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Friday. Burial will follow in Terrace Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St Patrick Catholic Church.

Charles was born February 6, 1929 to Frank Nick and Louise (Videvol) Jarnevic in Kansas City, KS and grew up on Strawberry Hill. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. Charles retired in 1987 from Western Union as a teletype communication supervisor. He then started his own trophy and engraving business which he operated until 2022. Charles was a member of St Patrick Parish, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, District Deputy and Faithful Navigator. For many years he entertained others as “Chuckles the Clown” where he enjoyed making balloon animals for children. Charles’ hobbies included repairing and restoring sewing machines, clocks, radios, and antiques all types. He enjoyed all holidays but especially Halloween and Christmas, and decorating for the children.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark; and siblings, Barbara, Louise, Frank, and Wilma.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Marcia “Lynn”; sons, Paul (Julie) Jarnevic, Richard Jarnevic, and Tom (Michelle) Jarnevic; 4 grandchildren, Luke (Miranda), Andy (Joanne), Matt and Katie; 2 great grandchildren, Ryder and Rowan Charles.